US Coast Guard cutter Midgett returns to Honolulu following 79-day counterdrug patrol in Eastern Pacific

The US Coast Guard national security cutter USCGC Midgett returned to her homeport in Honolulu late last week after a 79-day deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of the counterdrug mission Operation Pacific Viper.

While patrolling international waters off the Pacific coasts of Mexico and Central America, Midgett’s crew apprehended 19 suspected drug smugglers and interdicted four suspected drug-smuggling vessels, preventing 21,126 pounds (9,583 kg) of cocaine, with an estimated value of more than US$156.4 million, from reaching US shores.