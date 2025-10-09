Coast Guard

US Coast Guard cutter Midgett returns to Honolulu following 79-day counterdrug patrol in Eastern Pacific

Crewmembers of the US Coast Guard national security cutter USCGC Midgett stand at parade rest on the flight deck of the cutter in San Diego, September 25, 2025. Midgett's crew prepared to offload drugs interdicted in the Eastern Pacific during counter-narcotic patrols, eliminating 21,126 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated US$156 million in value.
Crewmembers of the US Coast Guard national security cutter USCGC Midgett stand at parade rest on the flight deck of the cutter in San Diego, September 25, 2025. Midgett's crew prepared to offload drugs interdicted in the Eastern Pacific during counter-narcotic patrols, eliminating 21,126 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated US$156 million in value.US Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Roberto A. Nieves Felix
The US Coast Guard national security cutter USCGC Midgett returned to her homeport in Honolulu late last week after a 79-day deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of the counterdrug mission Operation Pacific Viper.

While patrolling international waters off the Pacific coasts of Mexico and Central America, Midgett’s crew apprehended 19 suspected drug smugglers and interdicted four suspected drug-smuggling vessels, preventing 21,126 pounds (9,583 kg) of cocaine, with an estimated value of more than US$156.4 million, from reaching US shores.

The drugs were offloaded in San Diego on September 25 by Midgett's crew and multiagency partners.

Midgett deployed to the region under the tasking of Joint Interagency Task Force – South in support of the coast guard’s Operation Pacific Viper.

During the deployment, Midgett’s crew conducted counterdrug missions in the coast guard's Southwest District area of responsibility countering transnational criminal organisations and preventing illegal narcotics from reaching the United States.

Midgett’s crew worked alongside other coast guard units including law enforcement personnel from Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron crews, contractors operating unmanned aerial systems, and Department of War assets.

