US Coast Guard offloads more than $156m in cocaine in San Diego

The crew of the US Coast Guard national security cutter USCGC Midgett offloaded approximately 21,126 pounds (9,583 kg) of cocaine, with an estimated value of more than US$156.4 million, in San Diego on Thursday, September 25.

The offload resulted from four separate interdictions of suspected drug-smuggling vessels in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. Midgett’s crew conducted the interdictions during counter-narcotics patrols during the months of August and September 2025.