US Coast Guard offloads more than $156m in cocaine in San Diego

The crew of the US Coast Guard national security cutter USCGC Midgett offloaded approximately 21,126 pounds (9,583 kg) of cocaine, with an estimated value of more than US$156.4 million, in San Diego on Thursday, September 25.
The offload resulted from four separate interdictions of suspected drug-smuggling vessels in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. Midgett’s crew conducted the interdictions during counter-narcotics patrols during the months of August and September 2025.
This operation is part of Operation Pacific Viper, a US Coast Guard-led surge effort to counter the flow of illicit narcotics in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The operation leverages the coast guard’s title 14 maritime law enforcement authorities and capabilities, supported by inter-agency and international partners.
The coast guard said the offload reflects the combined efforts of multiple agencies working together to combat illegal narcotics from entering the United States. Partners include the US Navy, US Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, working closely with allied and regional maritime forces.