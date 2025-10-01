US Coast Guard orders new heavy-weather response boats

The US Coast Guard has awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to Rozema Boat Works of Mount Vernon, Washington, for the delivery of up to six "second-generation special-purpose craft – heavy weather boats" (SPC-HWX II).
The total potential value of the contract is US$70.9 million. The coast guard said the first SPC-HWX II is anticipated to be completed in fiscal year 2027.
The SPC-HWX II will replace the 52-foot (16-metre) first generation of SPC-HWX, which entered service in the 1950s and 1960s. These vessels were retired in 2021 due to increasing maintenance challenges.
Like their predecessors, the SPC-HWX IIs will serve in the Pacific Northwest. They will be designed to perform a wide range of coast guard missions in extreme weather and challenging surf conditions that exceed the capabilities of other boats.
Missions will include search and rescue, disabled vessel towing, law enforcement, and ports, waterways and coastal security missions.
Each SPC-HWX II will measure 64 feet (20 metres) long will feature self-righting capability and the ability to operate in 35-foot (11-metre) seas, 25-foot (7.6-metre) surf, and winds of up to 60 knots. Two 1,200hp (890kW) diesel engines will deliver speeds of up to 20 knots and a bollard pull of 300 tons.