Taiwan warns it will expel anyone claiming its waters as China wraps up patrols

Taiwan will not tolerate Chinese efforts to create a false impression of having jurisdiction over its waters, the island's coast guard said, vowing to, "expel," any challengers after China ended a patrol off its eastern shores.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, was angered after Japan and the Philippines said last month they would begin formal talks on their maritime boundaries, viewing that as involving waters off Taiwan.

Late on Saturday, Chinese state media reported that ships had been sent to carry out a "special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation" and inspect shipping in waters east of Taiwan in response to the Japanese and Philippine announcement.

Late on Wednesday, Chinese state media said the patrol had ended, after it had, "inspected 198 passing vessels and rectified violations involving three ships", carried out a hydrographic survey and patrolled areas where undersea cables are located.