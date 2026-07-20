Taiwan data shows sharp increase in Chinese maritime presence, blockade fears heighten

Taiwan detected a sharp rise in Chinese Coast Guard and research vessel activity around the island in June, prompting Taipei to plan drills simulating Chinese escalations off its Pacific coast, according to Taiwan Coast Guard data and officials.

Taiwan reported 55 Chinese Government vessel sightings, including coast guard and research boats, around the island in June, up from 30 in May, the data showed.

The sightings marked an 83 per cent increase from May and a 120 per cent rise from 25 sightings in June last year. The tally excluded sightings around Taiwan-controlled islands near the Chinese coast.