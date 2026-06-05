Taiwan and China's coast guards face off again near Pratas Islands

The Taiwanese and Chinese Coast Guards were engaged in another tense standoff near the strategically located Pratas Islands at the top of the South China Sea on Friday, Taiwan said, the second time in a fortnight that this has happened.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a position the government in Taipei rejects. China has pressured Taiwan by increasing its military presence around the island over the past five years.

Lying roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands are seen by some security experts as vulnerable to Chinese attack due to their distance - more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) - from Taiwan island.