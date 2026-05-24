Chinese ship leaves after tense standoff near Taiwan-controlled islands

A Chinese coast guard ship left waters near Taiwan's strategically located Pratas Islands at the top of the South China Sea on Sunday following a tense standoff and verbal sparring between the coast guards, Taiwan's Coast Guard said.

Lying roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, the Taiwan-controlled Pratas are seen by some security experts as vulnerable to Chinese attack due to their distance - more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) - from Taiwan island.

Taiwan's Coast Guard said on Saturday it had spotted a Chinese Coast Guard ship heading to the Pratas and immediately sent its own ship which broadcast warnings and the two sides, "engaged in an intense verbal confrontation over sovereignty via radio."