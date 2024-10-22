OPINION | All together now: Southeast Asia must act collectively in the South China Sea

Vietnam has shown public solidarity with the Philippines. Malaysia is the outlier among ASEAN claimants, preferring to deal with Beijing bilaterally and sometimes adopting diplomatic positions that have matched China’s demands to exclude the United States and others from involvement in the South China Sea.

Among the non-claimant ASEAN states, Singapore needs to rediscover its voice as an impartial advocate of freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. And whenever China’s grey zone behaviour towards the Philippines, or others, clearly contravenes the 2002 ASEAN-China Declaration of Conduct, Singapore and other ASEAN members should not shy from saying so publicly and in the ongoing Code of Conduct negotiations between ASEAN and China.