COLUMN | The rise of Asia's maritime militias: Chinese, Vietnamese and other national fishing fleets used in asymmetrical warfare [Naval Gazing]

The PAFMM is also constructing a fleet of sturdy, high-powered “fishing vessels,” intended to take a lead role in its grey zone operations. Many of these new craft, at least some of which are being painted in China Coast Guard (CCG) livery, are being built on Hainan Island. The new paint scheme is leading some analysts to speculate that the force might in due course merge with the CCG.

Significant operations in which PAFFM vessels have played a major role include the battle for the control of the Paracel Islands (1974 ), the seizure of sonar equipment from the US Sealift Command’s underwater towed array surveillance ship Impeccable (2016), and swarming operations off Philippine-occupied Whitsun Reef (2020) and the Japan-claimed Senkaku Islands (2016).

Analysts believe that PAFMM vessels are manned by personnel inducted from military and fishing industry sources, with funding reportedly supplied by both government and fishing industry sources.