Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency acquires ex-US Coast Guard cutter

The ex-US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter (WMEC) USCGC Steadfast arrived in Port Klang in Malaysia earlier this week to be formally handed over to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).
The WMEC recently completed undergoing refurbishment at the US Coast Guard's yard in Baltimore, Maryland, prior to departing on her 10,600-nautical-mile delivery voyage to Malaysia.
The upgrade works on ex-Steadfast covered the vessel's structural integrity, the engines and generators, the communication and navigation systems, and the accommodation spaces.
The WMEC was operated by the US Coast Guard for 56 years until she was decommissioned in February 2024. She was subsequently declared an excess defense article to be made available for foreign military sale.