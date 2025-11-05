Coast Guard

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency acquires ex-US Coast Guard cutter

The ex-US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Steadfast arriving in Port Klang, Malaysia, November 4, 2025. The vessel will be handed over to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.
The ex-US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter (WMEC) USCGC Steadfast arrived in Port Klang in Malaysia earlier this week to be formally handed over to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The WMEC recently completed undergoing refurbishment at the US Coast Guard's yard in Baltimore, Maryland, prior to departing on her 10,600-nautical-mile delivery voyage to Malaysia.

The upgrade works on ex-Steadfast covered the vessel's structural integrity, the engines and generators, the communication and navigation systems, and the accommodation spaces.

The WMEC was operated by the US Coast Guard for 56 years until she was decommissioned in February 2024. She was subsequently declared an excess defense article to be made available for foreign military sale.

Ex-Steadfast was one of 16 Reliance-class WMECs built for the US Coast Guard between 1962 and 1968.

While in US service, she had been involved in successful narcotics seizure operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

