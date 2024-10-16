Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency to receive ex-US Coast Guard cutter

The vessel to be transferred is ex-USCGC Steadfast, a medium endurance cutter (WMEC) that was operated by the US Coast Guard for 56 years until it was decommissioned in February of this year. The vessel was subsequently declared an excess defense article (EDA) to be made available for foreign military sale (FMS) by the coast guard.

The WMEC is currently undergoing refurbishment at the coast guard yard in Baltimore, Maryland, prior to being commissioned into service with the MMEA. The upgrade works will cover the vessel's structural integrity, the engines and generators, the communication and navigation systems, and the accommodation spaces.