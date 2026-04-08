Keel laid for new fast patrol vessel for Indian Coast Guard

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has laid the keel of a new fast patrol vessel (FPV) ordered by the Indian Coast Guard.

The vessel is the fourth of a planned 14 FPVs being built by MDL. Deliveries are scheduled to commence within this year.

The coast guard said the MDL FPVs will each feature more than 60 per cent indigenous content and AI-enabled systems. Space will also be available on for unmanned boats, which can expand the FPV's surveillance, patrol and rescue capabilities.