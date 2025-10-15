VESSEL REVIEW | ICGS Adamya & ICGS Akshar – First units of new fast patrol vessel class for Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard has taken delivery of the first two units of a new class of eight fast patrol vessels (FPVs) designed and built by Goa Shipyard (GSL).

ICGS Adamya ("Formidable") and ICGS Akshar ("Invincible") each have a length of 52 metres (170 feet), a beam of eight metres (26 feet), a draught of just under 2.5 metres (8.2 feet), a displacement of 320 tonnes, and a crew complement of 39.

Armament on each FPV includes a CRN 91 30mm naval gun and two M2 12.7mm machine guns fitted on remotely controlled stabilised mounts.