VESSEL REVIEW | ICGS Adamya & ICGS Akshar – First units of new fast patrol vessel class for Indian Coast Guard
The Indian Coast Guard has taken delivery of the first two units of a new class of eight fast patrol vessels (FPVs) designed and built by Goa Shipyard (GSL).
ICGS Adamya ("Formidable") and ICGS Akshar ("Invincible") each have a length of 52 metres (170 feet), a beam of eight metres (26 feet), a draught of just under 2.5 metres (8.2 feet), a displacement of 320 tonnes, and a crew complement of 39.
Armament on each FPV includes a CRN 91 30mm naval gun and two M2 12.7mm machine guns fitted on remotely controlled stabilised mounts.
Capable of fast transits and sustained patrols
Two 3,000kW (4,000hp) diesel engines will drive controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 27 knots and a range of 1,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots.
This allows the FPVs to be used for extended-duration missions to augment the coast guard's larger patrol ships if needed.
Multi-role platforms for use in coastal and offshore waters
The electronics on each FPV includes an integrated bridge system, an integrated platform management system, a fire control system, and an automated power management system.
The vessels’ duties will include patrols of India’s exclusive economic zone waters and island territories, counter-smuggling missions, counter-piracy missions, search and rescue, protection of offshore assets, and fisheries enforcement.
They will also have secondary escort and communications relay functions during wartime.
Adamya and Akshar were designed in-house by GSL in compliance with the requirements of the Indian Register of Shipping and the American Bureau of Shipping.
More than 60 per cent indigenous content was used in the FPVs’ construction in line with the “make in India” initiative of the Indian Government.