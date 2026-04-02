Indian Coast Guard takes delivery of fifth Adamya-class patrol vessel

The Indian Coast Guard took delivery of a new fast patrol vessel in a ceremony on Tuesday, March 31.
Like her Adamya-class sisters, the future ICGS Achal has a length of 52 metres, a beam of eight metres, a draught of just under 2.5 metres, a displacement of 320 tonnes, and a CRN 91 30mm naval gun as her main armament.
Two diesel engines drive controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 27 knots and a range of 1,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots.
The vessel's duties will include exclusive economic zone patrols, counter-smuggling missions, counter-piracy missions, search and rescue, and fisheries enforcement. It will also have secondary escort and communications relay functions during wartime.
Achal is the fifth of a planned eight Adamya-class patrol vessels, which were built by Goa Shipyard (GSL) in compliance with the requirements of the Indian Register of Shipping and the American Bureau of Shipping.
The vessels were also designed in-house by GSL.