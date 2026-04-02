Indian Coast Guard takes delivery of fifth Adamya-class patrol vessel

The Indian Coast Guard took delivery of a new fast patrol vessel in a ceremony on Tuesday, March 31.

Like her Adamya-class sisters, the future ICGS Achal has a length of 52 metres, a beam of eight metres, a draught of just under 2.5 metres, a displacement of 320 tonnes, and a CRN 91 30mm naval gun as her main armament.

Two diesel engines drive controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 27 knots and a range of 1,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots.