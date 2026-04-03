Great Lakes shipyards team up to bid for US Coast Guard icebreaker contract

Fincantieri Marine Group, Fraser Shipyards and Donjon Marine have established a collaborative framework for shipbuilding projects within the Great Lakes region.

The three shipyards, all based in the Great Lakes, intend to compete for a contract to build seven light icebreakers for the US Coast Guard, designated as the homeland security cutter-light (HSC-L) icebreaker.

George Moutafis, Chief Executive Officer of Fincantieri Marine, stated, “Our initial goal is to provide the coast guard with a ready-to-build solution for its seven new light icebreakers, and we welcome others to join us on this and other potential projects as we collectively bring significant work to the Fourth Coast.”

The group said it remains open to additional members from the Great Lakes region, specifically those with “expertise in manufacturing and maritime technology.”