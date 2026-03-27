US Coast Guard issues RFI for new light icebreaker class

The US Coast Guard recently published a request for information as part of its plans to acquire a new class of light icebreakers.

The homeland security cutter-light icebreakers (HSC-L) will replace the coast guard's ageing fleet of 65-foot (20-metre) light icebreaking tugs (WYTLs) that were commissioned into service between 1961 and 1967 as well as the service's 49-foot (15-metre) buoy utility stern loading boats (BUSLs).

The coast guard said the WYTLs are well beyond their planned end of service life.

The HSC-Ls will replace the WYTLs and the BUSLs with a single, dual-capability platform, maintaining year-round access to smaller ports and harbours.