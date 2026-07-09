FEATURE | Taiwan takes foreign lawmakers to front line of maritime friction with China

Taiwan's government took a small group of foreign lawmakers on a coast guard ship around sensitive Taiwan-controlled islands next to the Chinese coast on Thursday, pushing back against China's coast guard whose patrols have angered Taipei.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and recognises no claims of sovereignty or maritime jurisdiction by Taipei.

In 2024, China's coast guard began regular patrols around Taiwan's Kinmen islands, which face China's Xiamen and Quanzhou cities, following the death of two Chinese nationals fleeing Taiwan's Coast Guard after entering restricted waters.

Since last month, China's coast guard has also patrolled in waters off Taiwan's east coast in what it said was a "law enforcement" operation - a move that sparked concern in the US, Britain, France and Germany, and infuriated Taipei.