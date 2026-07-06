China defies pushback with another patrol east of Taiwan

China said on Saturday it had launched a new coast guard patrol east of Taiwan, drawing a sharp response from Taipei after a task force last month off the island's coast caused alarm in some Western capitals.

China's military operates almost daily around Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory. But China has begun using its coast guard to enforce its territorial claims in what Taiwan calls "lawfare" to claim a legal basis for Chinese actions.

The fleet will conduct "law enforcement patrols" in the area, China's coast guard said in a statement, adding it would strengthen such patrols in what it called China's jurisdictional waters.

The coast guard will, "firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests", it added.