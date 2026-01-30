China reports near-daily coast guard patrols around Japan-held islands

China's coast guard patrolled Japan-administered islands in the East China Sea almost daily last year, it said on Friday, aiming to secure its sovereignty over the remote, rocky outpost and to deter Taiwan from taking steps towards independence.

The patrols near the tiny islands - known as the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China - could add to tensions as Beijing and Tokyo are embroiled in their biggest diplomatic dispute in more than a decade after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan might intervene if China attacked Taiwan.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its territory and has never renounced use of force to "reunify" with the island. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claim and says only the island's people can decide their own fate.

China's coast guard patrolled the Senkaku/Diaoyu for 357 days last year, coast guard head Zhang Jianming told a press briefing on maritime law enforcement. Over the past five years, it organised 134 patrols and deployed 550,000 vessels and 6,000 aircraft around the islands, Zhang said.

Reuters reported in May that Beijing appeared to be stepping up coast guard and naval activity in waters including the East China Sea, in an attempt to reinforce dominance in the region.