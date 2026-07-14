Non-Naval Security

China to EU: Stop backing South China Sea ruling or risk damaged ties

South China Sea reefs and islands
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China's foreign ministry on Tuesday called the European side to be cautious in its words and deeds on the South China Sea and stop endorsing the "illegal ruling" to prevent impact on China-EU ties and co-operation.

"Europe is not a party to the South China Sea issue and has no right to comment on China's legitimate territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing.

The comments came after a joint statement issued on Sunday by countries including some European nations said China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea have no legal basis, followed by a relevant statement from the EU.

China has also summoned officials of the embassies of relevant countries in China and the EU delegation to China and lodged serious representations with them, Lin said.

(Reporting by Xiuhao Chen and Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

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