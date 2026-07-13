On anniversary of South China Sea tribunal ruling, 14 countries reject China's claims

China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea have no legal basis, Japan, the Philippines, the United States and 11 other countries said in a joint statement on Sunday to mark the 10th anniversary of a landmark international tribunal ruling.

The Philippines won the 2016 case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration that found China's sweeping claim of sovereignty in the South China Sea had no basis under international law, a decision that Beijing continuously rejects.

"We reaffirm that the award rendered 10 years ago by the Arbitral Tribunal is a significant milestone and is final, legally binding and definitive between China and the Philippines," the joint statement said.