China says cooperation with Solomon Islands has "no strings attached"

China, "has no geopolitical intentions and does not seek a so-called 'sphere of influence'," in its dealings with Pacific island nations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his counterpart from the Solomon Islands in Beijing on Tuesday.

China's co-operation with the Solomon Islands, "comes with no political strings attached," and is not forcibly imposed, Wang told Rick Houenipwela, an official summary released by China's foreign ministry showed.

Pacific island nations are independent and sovereign nations, "not someone's 'backyard'", Wang said, adding that China's ties with these nations, "should not be subject to interference from any third party".