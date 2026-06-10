Philippines urges China to clear structure from disputed shoal

The Philippines said on Wednesday that it is urging Beijing to remove a floating structure placed at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, adding that it will not allow the atoll to be turned into a man-made island.

Manila on Tuesday lodged a diplomatic protest with China over the presence of what it described as a "movable platform," which the Philippine Coast Guard said was likely deployed by Chinese research vessels.

"From the lens of defence and security, we are doing what we can to perform our mandate, and that includes preventing Bajo de Masinloc from being developed into another man-made island," Philippine Navy spokesperson Roy Trinidad told a press briefing, using the shoal's local name.