AWARDS 2025 | Best Medium Patrol Boat – RCC Cosaint – Armon Shipyard

This new hybrid patrol boat from Spanish shipyard Armon was built for customs enforcement, counter-drug patrols, surveillance, and search-and-rescue operations along Ireland’s extensive 3,200-kilometre coastline.

The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system is integrated with a high-capacity gyrostabiliser — the first time such a system has been fitted to a patrol vessel of this size. In fully electric mode, the vessel can operate silently at nine knots, ideal for discreet surveillance missions while significantly reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The vessel excels in rough North Atlantic conditions, remaining operational in up to Beaufort Force seven winds and six-metre seas. Key operational features include a stern ramp for rapid launch and recovery of a 6.25-metre RIB, a dedicated UAV landing platform, removable rescue decks on the side passageways, and a powerful wireless remote-controlled deck crane.

RCC Cosaint delivers enhanced capability, crew comfort, and environmental performance for Ireland’s maritime enforcement needs.