VESSEL REVIEW | RCC Cosaint – Hybrid patrol boat for Ireland's Revenue Commissioners service

The Revenue Commissioners of Ireland recently took delivery of a new patrol boat built by Spanish shipyard Armon.

RCC Cosaint was designed by French engineering firm Mauric for operations including surveillance, customs enforcement, and counter-drug patrols along Ireland’s coastline, which spans nearly 3,200 kilometres (2,000 miles).

The vessel is slated to replace RCC Suirbhéir, an earlier boat that the Revenue Commissioners has been operating since 2004.