Non-Naval Security

VESSEL REVIEW | RCC Cosaint – Hybrid patrol boat for Ireland's Revenue Commissioners service

Published on

The Revenue Commissioners of Ireland recently took delivery of a new patrol boat built by Spanish shipyard Armon.

RCC Cosaint was designed by French engineering firm Mauric for operations including surveillance, customs enforcement, and counter-drug patrols along Ireland’s coastline, which spans nearly 3,200 kilometres (2,000 miles).

The vessel is slated to replace RCC Suirbhéir, an earlier boat that the Revenue Commissioners has been operating since 2004.

The 34.15- by 7.3-metre (112- by 24-foot) Cosaint is fitted with a gyrostabiliser and a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with two main engines. Mauric said the hull design has been validated through ten previously delivered vessels, providing operators with excellent performance in challenging maritime conditions.

The studies conducted by Mauric enabled the design of a vessel meeting Lloyd's classification requirements, ensuring compliance with international maritime standards.

Capable of silent electric navigation

Engine room
Engine roomArmon Shipyard

The hybrid propulsion system delivers a speed of 18 knots with reduced fuel consumption as well as a range of 750 nautical miles. When running on electric power alone, the vessel will be able to operate silently, which is ideal for conducting surveillance operations. Mauric said the sea trials confirmed all performance specifications, and stakeholder requirements were met.

The designer added that its engineers integrated gyroscopic stabilisation without compromising the vessel's operational capabilities. The custom-optimised mounting system maximises seakeeping whilst preserving deck space and functionality.

RIB and UAV platform

Stern launch ramp with RIB
Stern launch ramp with RIBArmon Shipyard

The vessel is fitted with a stern ramp for launch and recovery of a 6.25-metre (20.5-foot) rigid inflatable boat (RIB) for use in boardings, while an aft access door facilitates personnel transfer during interceptions.

The stern is also fitted with a dedicated landing platform for use by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that would help expand the vessel's surveillance coverage.

Improved all-round visibility

Wheelhouse
WheelhouseArmon Shipyard

The wheelhouse electronics suite meanwhile includes Furuno radars and Intellian satellite communications gear. The wheelhouse itself has forward-leaning windscreens to help reduce glare as seen from the helm station.

A full 360-degrees of visibility allows the bridge crew to directly oversee all activities around the vessel and on the aft deck, including the launch and recovery of the RIB and UAVs.

Mess
MessArmon Shpyard

The crew facilities include a mess, a galley, and one- and two-person cabins for accommodating up to seven personnel.

Cosaint will also be operated on secondary missions such as search and rescue. She will be deployed regularly in conjunction with another Revenue Commissioners vessel.

The new revenue patrol boat was acquired for a cost of approximately €9 million (US$10 million) with funding provided by the Irish Government and a grant from the European Anti-Fraud Office.

SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Patrol vessel
Classification: Lloyd's
Flag: Ireland
Owner: Revenue Commissioners, Ireland
Designer: Mauric, France
Builder: Armon Shipyard, Spain
Length overall: 34.15 metres (112 feet)
Beam: 7.3 metres (24 feet)
Main engines: 2
Maximum speed: 18 knots
Range: 750 nautical miles
Radars: Furuno
Satcom: Intellian
Other equipment installed: Gyrostabiliser
Type of fuel: Diesel
Accommodation: Cabins; mess; galley
Crew: 7
Operational area: Ireland
