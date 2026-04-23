US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan steps down from post

John Phelan has stepped down from his post as US Secretary of the Navy, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed in a social media post on Wednesday, April 22.

Parnell said that Phelan, "is departing the administration, effective immediately." However, the statement provided no details on the reason for the departure.

"On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy," the statement continued. "We wish him well in his future endeavours."

Parnell added that Undersecretary Hung Cao will become Acting Secretary of the Navy.