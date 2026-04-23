US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan steps down from post

John Phelan has stepped down from his post as US Secretary of the Navy, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed in a social media post on Wednesday, April 22.
Parnell said that Phelan, "is departing the administration, effective immediately." However, the statement provided no details on the reason for the departure.
"On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy," the statement continued. "We wish him well in his future endeavours."
Parnell added that Undersecretary Hung Cao will become Acting Secretary of the Navy.
Phelan was appointed as the 79th Secretary of the Navy in March 2025, succeeding Carlos Del Toro.
During Phelan's tenure, the US Navy cancelled its Constellation-class frigate program, leaving only two ships to be built out of an original planned total of six. The program had been beset by issues that have led to delays in the ships' construction and scheduled deliveries, as confirmed by navy officials and representatives of shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine.
"From day one I made it clear: I won't spend a dollar if it doesn't strengthen readiness or our ability to win," Phelan said in a statement announcing the cancellation in November last year.