US Navy scraps Constellation-class frigate program; only two ships to be built

The US Navy has cancelled its Constellation-class guided-missile frigate (FFG) program, Secretary of the Navy John Phelan confirmed on Tuesday, November 25.

In a social media post, Mr Phelan said that there will be, "a strategic shift away from the Constellation-class frigate program," and that the navy and industry partners, "have reached a comprehensive framework that terminates, for the navy's convenience, the last four ships of the class, which have not begun construction."