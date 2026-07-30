US, UK and Australian navies conduct unmanned systems exercise

The navies of Britain, Australia and the United States recently conducted a joint exercise to demonstrate how the three AUKUS allies could protect critical undersea infrastructure using unmanned systems.

Split between Virginia and Washington in the US and waters off the southwestern coast of Australia over six weeks, Exercise Lanternfish saw Royal Navy divers and hydrographic experts run out remotely-operated systems alongside their US Navy and Royal Australian Navy counterparts.

A team from the Royal Navy Diving and Threat Exploitation Group demonstrated a small remotely-operated submersible used to locate mines and underwater explosive devices while experts from the Hydrographic Exploitation Group based in Devonport, launched their autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). Thanks to its modular design, the AUV can carry out varied AUKUS missions depending on its sensor fit.