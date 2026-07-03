US drone maker launches new dual-use USV

US-based sea drone manufacturer Saronic Technologies has launched a new 52-foot (15.8-metre) dual-use autonomous surface vessel (ASV). The vessel has started on-water trials at the firm's testing facility in Galveston, Texas.

The vessel is designed to support maritime domain awareness, security, and detection missions either fully autonomously or under remote human supervision.

It features a top speed of over 35 knots (64.8 kilometres per hour), a range of more than 2,500 nautical miles (4,630 kilometres), and a payload capacity of 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms).