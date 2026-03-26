Ukrainian drones damage area near major Russian oil refinery

An industrial area near one of Russia's biggest oil refineries was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack, a Russian official said on Thursday.

At least 40 per cent of Russia's oil export capacity is at a halt following Ukrainian drone attacks, a disputed attack on a major pipeline and the seizure of tankers, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

More than 20 drones were shot down over the northern Leningrad region, according to Governor Alexander Drozdenko. "The attack is being repelled over the Kirishi district. There is damage in the industrial area," Drozdenko said on social media.