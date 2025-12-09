UK builder starts production of new long-range USV

UK-based Manor Marine has begun construction of a new type of long-range, large-payload unmanned surface vehicle (USV) developed by unmanned systems specialist Zero USV.
The 17-metre craft is a scaled-up variant of Zero USV's earlier 12-metre USV, the first example of which is already operating with Canadian maritime data acquisition specialist LeeWay Marine.
Zero USV said the development of the larger USV utilised a spiral development process intended to accelerate the design, engineering and subsequent build phase to months rather than years, thus enabling faster iteration, quicker learning from trials, and delivery at scale and pace.
Built from a durable aluminium hull, the craft will be certified for unlimited operations and has been designed to operate in harsh Atlantic conditions. with a mission capability in excess of 50 days at sea.
Just as its 12-metre predecessor, the 17-metre USV will feature dual redundancy in all critical systems removing single-point failures, ensuring continuous operation even in demanding environments.
Fitted as standard with MarineAI's navigation system, the new USV will deliver level four autonomous navigation, navigating safely as a single unit or as part of a coordinated fleet.