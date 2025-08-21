Partnership to develop submarine-launched USVs

The USVs will be fully compatible with standard submarine torpedo tubes, enabling covert deployment without diver assistance. Gabler said this capability will provide a critical advantage for operations in denied, contested, or high-threat environments where traditional surface or aerial naval assets may be compromised.

Both single-use and reusable USV models will be developed and produced by the two companies, incorporating local suppliers and industrial partners throughout Europe. The expendable variants will be designed for one-way missions, such as precision strike, while the reusable platforms will support extended ISR missions with recovery options via host platforms or surface assets.

Under the agreement, Gabler will lead system integration, commercialisation, and delivery to navies globally, while FLANQ will oversee design, manufacturing and payload integration.