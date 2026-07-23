Thales profit margins beat estimates as military spending surges

French defence and aerospace group Thales reported on Thursday a 21 per cent jump in order intake in the first half of 2026 and stronger-than-expected profit margins, as escalating conflicts around the world lifted military spending, boosting demand for its surveillance and defence systems.

The group said it received orders worth €12.47 billion ($14.2 billion) in the first six months, up 21 per cent and far exceeding analysts' forecast for a one per cent rise. They included 18 orders worth more than €100 million each, it said in a statement, beating last year's intake.

"The European defence rearming is real and coming," Citi analysts said, noting the strong order intake likely contributed to the free cashflow of €1.87 billion, far ahead of an expected €0.47 billion in an analysts' consensus published by Thales.