Safran in exclusive talks to acquire sea drone maker Exail

French defence group Safran entered into exclusive negotiations with Exail Technologies over a possible acquisition of the sea drone maker at €128.5 ($146.71) per share, the companies said on Friday.

The deal would see Safran buy the Gorge family's controlling stake in Exail, followed by a mandatory public offer.

The Gorge family owned 43.92 per cent of Exail Technologies at the end of 2025, according to the company's annual report.

Shares of Exail were up 27 per cent at 14:50 GMT.