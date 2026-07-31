Thales moves closer to acquiring Exail with new tender offer agreement

Thales said on Friday it had signed a tender offer agreement with Exail Technologies setting out the terms of its planned acquisition of the drone maker, advancing a deal announced earlier this month that would expand its position in the drone warfare market.

Europe's largest defence technology group and Exail first announced the transaction on July 6, giving Exail an enterprise value of €3.9 billion.

Thales said the terms and conditions of the acquisition, including the offer price of €134 per share, were unchanged from the July announcement.