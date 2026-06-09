Spotlight on sea drones after unmanned rescue of US helicopter crew

The rescue of two US Army helicopter crew members by a navy drone has spotlighted Task Force 59, the US Navy's first dedicated unmanned systems unit, based in Bahrain and part of Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), which oversees US naval operations in the Middle East.

Since its establishment in 2021, the task force has been testing and deploying an expanding fleet of sea drones across the region, reflecting a broader Pentagon effort to develop autonomous vessels as cost-effective, rapid-response assets, though the concept has faced notable setbacks and technical challenges.

The US operates both surface and underwater unmanned vessels, designed for specific roles and missions.