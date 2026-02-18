Seasats raises $20m in funding for small ASV production

US-based autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) manufacturer Seasats has secured $20 million in a series A financing round led by Konvoy Ventures. The funding brings the total raised by the company to more than $40 million.

The company recently obtained over $100 million in US Government contracts for its autonomous maritime platforms. Konvoy Ventures reported that the investment follows research into the ability of the vessels to execute missions for military and commercial partners.

According to Seasats, the vessels have completed trans-Pacific and trans-Atlantic crossings to demonstrate endurance. An interceptor model has also conducted continuous operations for more than one week.