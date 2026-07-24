Saronic and Samsung Heavy Industries partner on autonomous shipbuilding technology

Saronic and Samsung Heavy Industries have formed a strategic partnership to develop autonomy-capable maritime systems aimed at strengthening the US shipbuilding industrial base.
Under the partnership, the firms will explore artificial intelligence-powered digital solutions, autonomous systems, and robotics-based process automation across Saronic shipyards.
The effort combines Saronic’s autonomous surface vessel manufacturing expertise with Samsung Heavy Industries’ experience in high-volume vessel design and construction.
“Rebuilding America’s maritime strength requires both world-class technology and the industrial muscle to produce it at scale here at home,” said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Saronic.
He added that the collaboration will focus on accelerating US shipbuilding manufacturing, training future workers, and delivering autonomy-capable vessels for government and commercial applications.
Samsung Heavy Industries Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sung An Choi noted that combining production automation with maritime autonomy aims to create a more competitive future.
Ahead of the partnership, Saronic announced plans to construct Port Alpha, a multi-billion dollar shipyard facility located in Brownsville, Texas. The firm is also investing an additional $300 million to expand capacity at its existing shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana.