Unmanned Security Systems

Saronic and Samsung Heavy Industries partner on autonomous shipbuilding technology

Artist's impression of Saronic Technologies' 180-foot autonomous vessel
Artist's impression of Saronic Technologies' 180-foot autonomous vesselSaronic Technologies
Published on

Saronic and Samsung Heavy Industries have formed a strategic partnership to develop autonomy-capable maritime systems aimed at strengthening the US shipbuilding industrial base.

Under the partnership, the firms will explore artificial intelligence-powered digital solutions, autonomous systems, and robotics-based process automation across Saronic shipyards.

The effort combines Saronic’s autonomous surface vessel manufacturing expertise with Samsung Heavy Industries’ experience in high-volume vessel design and construction.

“Rebuilding America’s maritime strength requires both world-class technology and the industrial muscle to produce it at scale here at home,” said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Saronic.

He added that the collaboration will focus on accelerating US shipbuilding manufacturing, training future workers, and delivering autonomy-capable vessels for government and commercial applications.

Samsung Heavy Industries Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sung An Choi noted that combining production automation with maritime autonomy aims to create a more competitive future.

Ahead of the partnership, Saronic announced plans to construct Port Alpha, a multi-billion dollar shipyard facility located in Brownsville, Texas. The firm is also investing an additional $300 million to expand capacity at its existing shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana.

Asia
North America
South Korea
Samsung Heavy Industries
United States
Saronic Technologies
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com