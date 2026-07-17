Saronic selects Texas for $3b shipyard project

Saronic has selected Brownsville, Texas, as the location for its new $3 billion shipyard named Port Alpha. The facility, which the firm expects to begin construction in 2026 and open for operations in 2028, will focus on software-defined shipbuilding and autonomous maritime systems.

The development will initially cover 835 acres (337.9 hectares) at the Port of Brownsville, with the potential to expand to nearly 4,400 acres (1,780.6 hectares).

Saronic stated that the site will support the construction of vessels up to 850 feet (259.1 metres) long, with future expansions allowing for ships exceeding 1,200 feet (365.8 metres).