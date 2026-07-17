Saronic selects Texas for $3b shipyard project

Saronic has selected Brownsville, Texas, as the location for its new $3 billion shipyard named Port Alpha. The facility, which the firm expects to begin construction in 2026 and open for operations in 2028, will focus on software-defined shipbuilding and autonomous maritime systems.
The development will initially cover 835 acres (337.9 hectares) at the Port of Brownsville, with the potential to expand to nearly 4,400 acres (1,780.6 hectares).
Saronic stated that the site will support the construction of vessels up to 850 feet (259.1 metres) long, with future expansions allowing for ships exceeding 1,200 feet (365.8 metres).
This Texas project expands on the existing shipbuilding footprint of the company, which acquired an additional facility in Franklin, Louisiana, in early 2025.
A planned $300 million investment at that location will add 300,000 square feet (27,871 square metres) of production capacity to support the manufacture of its autonomous vessel, Marauder.
According to economic projections released by the company, the development is expected to generate more than $160 billion in regional economic impact for Cameron County and $264.5 billion for the State of Texas.
To support long-term operations, the firm plans to partner with the State of Texas, Cameron County, and local educational institutions to establish training and apprenticeship programmes.
Saronic highlighted that the project timeline aligns with federal initiatives, including the "SHIPS for America" Act and the Maritime Action Plan, which seek to expand domestic shipbuilding.