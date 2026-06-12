Exail shares drop after failing to reach a deal with creditor

Shares in Exail Technologies plunged 17 per cent on Friday after the underwater drone maker flagged a €380 million gap in perceived bond and share valuations with creditor ICG, as part of ongoing talks to refinance its debt.

Exail said on Thursday evening the parties had failed to agree on the valuation of a potential redemption and repurchase of bonds and preference shares held by ICG in subsidiary Exail Holding.

The French company's shares were on track for their worst trading day in more than two years as of 11:40 GMT, after it warned this could lead to additional financing requirements.