Russia neutralises four Ukrainian naval drones near Black Sea port

Russian forces on Monday destroyed four Ukrainian drone boats near the Black Sea port of Tuapse, the local task force said.
Tuapse is a key Russian outlet for exporting fuel. The port is home to the Tuapse Black Sea oil terminal and a Rosneft-controlled oil refinery, which Ukraine has targeted with several drone strikes this year.
According to industry sources and ship-tracking data, the port had suspended fuel exports, while the local oil refinery halted processing crude following November 2 Ukrainian drone attacks on its infrastructure, which also damaged at least two foreign vessels.
One of the drone boats on Monday detonated near the coast, according to the local task force. It said shock waves damaged the glazing on the second floor of a two-story building, as well as a garage and a boathouse. There were no casualties.
Russian Railways said it has extended restrictions for cargo deliveries towards Tuapse until November 13.
