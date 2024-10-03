Robotics company to supply AUV to US Navy
Houston-based Oceaneering International's Subsea Robotics and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments have been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) of the US Department of Defense to build an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and establish an Onshore Remote Operations Center (OROC) for the US Navy.
The AUV belongs to a series that has been designed by Oceaneering to be capable of operating in harsh environments and precise tracking of assets allowing for close proximity inspection.
A selection of advanced sensors and cameras fitted on the AUV will provide operators with detailed, data-driven models to support accurate decision making.
The craft will have a length of 14.8 feet (4.51 metres), a displacement of 2,245 kg, a payload capacity of 136 kg, and a rated operating depth of 19,500 feet (5,940 metres). It will be capable of a fast transit speed of six knots and a survey speed of three knots.