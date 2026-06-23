Partnership formed for scaled production of USVs

Unmanned systems manufacturer Maritime Tactical Systems (MARTAC) and Florida-based boatbuilder Intrepid Powerboats have entered into a manufacturing agreement for the scaled production of MARTAC's unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) for the US Government, allied nations, and commercial operators.

Under the agreement, Intrepid Powerboats will utilise its workforce and facilities to build between 200 and 300 MARTAC-designed USVs each year in response to growing demand.

The arrangement would permit MARTAC USVs to be manufactured in significant numbers without having to invest in the construction of dedicated production facilities.