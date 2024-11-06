New USV series to serve commercial and defence applications
Melbourne, Florida-based unmanned technology company Maritime Tactical Systems (MARTAC) recently unveiled the first example of a new series of unmanned surface vehicle (USV) that can perform a broad range of commercial and security missions.
The 19-foot (5.8-metre) craft can transport various payloads totalling 750 pounds (340 kg) over 300 nautical miles. The USV is also capable of burst speeds in excess of 60 knots, while its compact size allows it to be housed in a 20-foot Conex box for transport worldwide.
The craft utilises the same software and hardware architecture as that of a series of larger USVs also developed by MARTAC. The newer USV is also highly manoeuvrable and stable enough to operate across a broad range of sea states.
The sensors that can be installed on the USV will consist primarily of commercial-off-the-shelf components for seamless integration into customers' existing operations. A COLREGS-compliant collision avoidance system will meanwhile permit autonomous operation with little to no human intervention even in denied areas.
Large-scale manufacture of the new 5.8-metre USV is scheduled to begin in 2025.