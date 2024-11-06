New USV series to serve commercial and defence applications

The 19-foot (5.8-metre) craft can transport various payloads totalling 750 pounds (340 kg) over 300 nautical miles. The USV is also capable of burst speeds in excess of 60 knots, while its compact size allows it to be housed in a 20-foot Conex box for transport worldwide.

The craft utilises the same software and hardware architecture as that of a series of larger USVs also developed by MARTAC. The newer USV is also highly manoeuvrable and stable enough to operate across a broad range of sea states.