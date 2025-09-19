OPINION | Ukraine war, Taiwan worries drive push for faster, cheaper weapons

At the end of August, Britain's Ministry of Defence announced it was looking to procure a new medium-range ballistic missile capable of striking targets 600 kilometres (375 miles) away with a conventional high-explosive warhead – and that it wanted the first trials to take place as soon as summer.

Britain’s Project Nightfall would represent the first time the UK has built its own ballistic missile since the 1960s – but it is the sheer speed with which the UK government wants the weapons designed and built that is the most unusual thing about the contract.

The UK government also wants its weapons to be cheap – at least in relative terms compared to other missiles. The UK MOD says the price for each rocket should not exceed 500,000 pounds ($680,000). It also wants to conduct the first prototype tests within nine months and to begin production a few months later.

It is a bold task – although at least one manufacturer, European missile conglomerate MBDA, says it intends to bid. But it is also a reminder of just how fast modern European states now believe they must rearm, both to keep Ukraine fighting and to prepare themselves for a potential wider looming conflict.

US President Donald Trump’s administration says it continues to work hard to halt fighting in Ukraine, with the US President also saying he has received an undertaking from Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that China will not attack Taiwan in the current presidential term.

The reality, however, is that there is a growing expectation fighting will continue in Ukraine, continuing to consume enormous quantities of weaponry. US allies in both Europe and the Pacific continue to worry that Russia or China will launch further land grabs if they believe they can win an easy victory.