Australia announces $1.1b Anduril undersea drone fleet

Australia said it will spend AU$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion) on a fleet of "Ghost Shark" autonomous undersea vehicles, developed by its defence force and US startup Anduril Industries, for surveillance and strikes.

Defence Minister Richard Marles told reporters on Wednesday the Ghost Shark will complement Australia's navy surface fleet and submarines to provide "a more capable and more lethal navy".

Dozens of Ghost Sharks will be built in Australia, with opportunities to export to allies, Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said. "It has the capability to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and strike at extremely long distances from the Australian continent," Conroy said, adding that the first Ghost Sharks will be in service from January 2026.