OPINION | Ukraine and Iran conflicts supercharge marine drone growth

Venture capital delivers fast, nimble firms

Fuelled by venture capital, similar firms are springing up around the world, delivering not just autonomous attack craft – seen as critical in stopping any Chinese invasion of Taiwan or winning any NATO fight with Russia in the Baltic – but also a host of other uncrewed systems.

The Kraken team, like others across the sector, say that recent headlines about the success of drone attacks in the gulf help provide a sense of mission – a feeling that Western democracies must both be prepared to fight and find ways to minimise their casualties if they are to stop wars from happening.

Kraken now offers a range of drones, with the 8.5-metre Scout Medium currently arguably the most popular and easiest to mass-produce – but it will not say if any of its craft have so far seen action in the Middle East or the Black Sea.

The US military says it has deployed similar vessels, including, specifically, the global autonomous reconnaissance craft (GARC) from the Maryland firm BlackSea in recent operations near the gulf.

US Central Command, which oversees US Middle East operations, has been trialling such unmanned vessels for much of the current decade. European nations have honed their own technology and skills with NATO’s Task Force X-Baltic, not least in tracking Russian and other vessels they suspect might interfere with underwater cables and other infrastructure.

Whether operated entirely autonomously or by a helmsman based elsewhere connected via Starlink or similar satellite communication system, such vessels can carry a range of weapons and other payloads, including surveillance cameras, machineguns or enough on-board explosive to sink a large ship.

Iran appears to have used at least two such vessels in its attacks on commercial vessels, a sign of just how fast naval warfare is now changing.