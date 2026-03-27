US confirms first deployment of uncrewed drone boats in Iran war

The United States has deployed uncrewed drone speedboats for patrols as part of its operations against Iran, the Pentagon said, the first time Washington has confirmed using such vessels in an active conflict. The deployment of the vessels -- which can be used for surveillance or kamikaze strikes -- has not been previously reported.

It comes despite a series of setbacks in the US Navy’s years-long effort to field a fleet of uncrewed surface vessels, Reuters reported last year. Uncrewed vessels have risen to prominence in recent years after Ukraine used explosive-laden speedboats to inflict significant damage on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Iran has used sea drones to attack oil tankers in the gulf at least twice since the US and Israel began strikes nearly a month ago. There was no indication the US had used uncrewed vessels for offensive strikes.