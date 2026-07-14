OPINION | Traditional arsenals are not enough, NATO should buy Ukrainian drone tech

Western governments want to rearm, but they may be spending billions rebuilding the wrong arsenals. While tanks and missiles are still necessary, so are drones and algorithms.

Ukraine may be well positioned to show the West what’s needed today. At this past week’s NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted Ukraine’s ability to use drone technologies to strike Russian energy infrastructure, an “escalation” that they said could lead to a resolution of the conflict, now in its fifth year.

As Europe looks to rearm, both because of the large amount of traditional weaponry it has sent to Ukraine and because of Trump’s push to get NATO members to spend more on their own defence, the bloc could consider drawing on Ukrainian companies and military experts whose drone designs have been critical in Kyiv’s ability to withstand the multi-year onslaught.