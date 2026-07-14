VIDEO | US unmanned boats attack laid-up Iranian submarine

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has posted video footage of an attack by unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) against the Iranian naval base at Bandar Abbas as well as a submarine docked at the same installation.

"Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran," CENTCOM said in a social media port on Monday, July 13.

CENTCOM added that three USVs hit the base during the attack, which it said was the first time US forces have employed sea drones in combat operations.