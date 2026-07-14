VIDEO | US unmanned boats attack laid-up Iranian submarine

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has posted video footage of an attack by unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) against the Iranian naval base at Bandar Abbas as well as a submarine docked at the same installation.
"Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran," CENTCOM said in a social media port on Monday, July 13.
CENTCOM added that three USVs hit the base during the attack, which it said was the first time US forces have employed sea drones in combat operations.
CENTCOM said the strikes, "degraded Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial shipping."
The USVs' target appeared to be a laid-up Ghadir-class midget submarine. The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) currently operates an unknown number of Ghadir-class boats, all of which were locally built.
In a separate social media post, unmanned systems company Saronic Technologies confirmed that it was the manufacturer of the 24-foot (7.3-metre) USVs employed in Sunday's strikes by US forces.
"We are proud that our technology supported this mission and helped to keep the brave men and women of the US armed forces safe," Saronic said.
The commander of the IRIN had earlier warned that its midget submarines would be deployed throughout the Strait of Hormuz as a deterrent against what he said were hostile naval ships. However, defence analysts believe that due to the submarines' limited size, only a small number of torpedoes may be loaded on board each boat at any given time.